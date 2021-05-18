Police investigating two shootings on Albany Avenue in Hartford

Police say they determined the two men were shot on the same road. One of the men is listed in critical condition.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating two shootings that happened on Albany Avenue in Hartford Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a hospital after receiving information of two men suffering from gunshot wounds and were dropped off by a private car.

The first victim, a man in his 30s, was determined to have been shot in the area of Albany Avenue and Adams Street. Police say he is in stable condition.

Police say the second victim, a man in his 40s, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and is listed in critical condition.

It is unclear if the shootings were related to each other or separate.

Police also said there were two more shootings being investigated Tuesday night.

Another victim was dropped off at the hospital. Officers are talking to the victim to see where they were shot.

The fourth shooting happened in the area of New Britain Avenue and Washington Street.

This is a developing story.

