Police investigation shuts down I-691 East in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — An "ongoing criminal investigation" has closed a portion of I-691 Monday evening, State Police said.
All lanes on the eastbound side of the highway are shut down between exits 10 and 11. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
Additional information regarding the nature of the investigation was not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
FOX61 has a crew en route to learn more at the scene. Check back for updates.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.