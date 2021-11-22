x
Police investigation shuts down I-691 East in Meriden

All lanes on the eastbound side of the highway are closed between exits 10 and 11.
MERIDEN, Conn. — An "ongoing criminal investigation" has closed a portion of I-691 Monday evening, State Police said.

All lanes on the eastbound side of the highway are shut down between exits 10 and 11. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Additional information regarding the nature of the investigation was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

FOX61 has a crew en route to learn more at the scene. Check back for updates.

