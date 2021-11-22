Police investigation shuts down I-691 East in Meriden

All lanes on the eastbound side of the highway are closed between exits 10 and 11.

MERIDEN, Conn. — An "ongoing criminal investigation" has closed a portion of I-691 Monday evening, State Police said.

All lanes on the eastbound side of the highway are shut down between exits 10 and 11. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Additional information regarding the nature of the investigation was not immediately available.

691 at Exit 10 in Meriden, all lanes closed at this time for an ongoing criminal investigation. Please seek alternate routes. #cttraffic — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 22, 2021

This is a developing story.

FOX61 has a crew en route to learn more at the scene. Check back for updates.

