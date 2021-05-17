Police investigation closes Silver Sands State Park in Milford

Police say they are looking for a suspect involved in a domestic violence incident.

MILFORD, Conn. — Silver Sands State Park is closed Monday afternoon due to police activity.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) issued an alert that police were conducting an investigation.

Milford PD says the scene is in the area of Walnut Beach and Silver Sands.

According to officials, police are looking for a suspect involved in a domestic violence incident.

MPD is currently in the area of Walnut Beach and Silver Sands looking for a suspect involved in a domestic violence incident. Silver Sands Park is temporarily closed. Please avoid the area while we continue our investigation. More info to follow. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) May 17, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Additional information has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

