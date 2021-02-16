Shooting investigation closes West Main Street in Meriden

Two separate cars were shooting at each other Tuesday afternoon and one crashed into a building following the gunfire.

MERIDEN, Conn — Police are investigating in the area of West Main Street after individuals in two separate cars were shooting at each other Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say the shots fired complaint that was made around 2:15 p.m.

According to Sgt McKay, of Meriden PD, one of the cars crashed into a building following the gunfire.

The second vehicle took off and three suspects fled from the car, but have all been apprehended at this time.

Police say two handguns were recovered in the vehicle.

FOX61 has a crew on scene, working to gather more information.

The street is temporarily closed.