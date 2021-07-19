'Swatting' incident at Hartford Walmart leads to precautionary evacuation

Shoppers were seen loaded onto buses

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police said a phony bomb threat aimed at a Hartford Walmart is believed to be a 'swatting' incident.

According to police, the call came in this morning to the Walmart Supercenter on Flatbush Avenue. The store was evacuated as a precaution as the bomb squad investigated.

Police said the incident was deemed 'erroneous' and that the store was then opened back up.

According to investigators, the incident appears to be a 'swatting' incident.

The National 911 Program defines swatting as someone false reporting an emergency to public safety, trying to get a "SWAT team" response to a location where no emergency exists.

The caller in a swatting situation usually reports that they are involved, or nearby as a witness to a home invasion, active shooter, or hostage situation attempting to muster a large police response.

