Heavy police presence, including SWAT units, at motel in Newington

Police have not released any information at this time, however, witnesses on scene told FOX61 that police are negotiating with a man who showed a gun.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — There is a heavy police presence, including SWAT and emergency units, in Newington Thursday night.

Police officers are in tactical gear, holding long guns at the Carrier Motor Lodge on the Berlin Turnpike.

A police armored vehicle is also on scene.

Some of the guests at the motel have been evacuated.

