x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Heavy police presence, including SWAT units, at motel in Newington

Police have not released any information at this time, however, witnesses on scene told FOX61 that police are negotiating with a man who showed a gun.
Credit: FOX61

NEWINGTON, Conn. — There is a heavy police presence, including SWAT and emergency units, in Newington Thursday night.

Police officers are in tactical gear, holding long guns at the Carrier Motor Lodge on the Berlin Turnpike.

RELATED: Norwalk resident arrested after hours-long police stand-off

A police armored vehicle is also on scene. 

Some of the guests at the motel have been evacuated. 

Police have not released any information at this time, however, witnesses on scene told FOX61 that police are negotiating with a man who showed a gun.

RELATED: Waterford police standoff after welfare check ends peacefully

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

---- 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 