Police investigation shuts down streets in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. — Police have shut down streets in the area of Alden Avenue for an investigation. The Enfield Police Department has not yet said what the exact nature of the incident is, but have said that "There will be a continued police presence for the remainder of the evening." They also say there is no ongoing threat to the community.
The following streets are shut to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic:
Alden Avenue at Lincoln Street, Alden Avenue at Church Street, and Windsor Street at White Street.
We're expecting a briefing from Chief Alaric Fox soon