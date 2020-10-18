Police issue Silver Alert for missing New Britain man

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — New Britain, CT — New Britain police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 44-year-old man reported missing as of Sunday morning.
Christopher Gajadhar is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue navy sweater, light grey sweatpants, and a black baseball hat with a skull on it.
Police are currently investigating. Anyone with information about Gajadhar’s whereabouts is to call the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3000.
Police have not released a photo.
Silver alerts are issued for people of all ages who are missing but not presumed to be in danger.
Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in immediate danger.