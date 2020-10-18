Police issue Silver Alert for missing New Britain man

Last seen Sunday

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — New Britain, CT — New Britain police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 44-year-old man reported missing as of Sunday morning.

Christopher Gajadhar is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue navy sweater, light grey sweatpants, and a black baseball hat with a skull on it.

Police are currently investigating. Anyone with information about Gajadhar’s whereabouts is to call the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3000.

Police have not released a photo.

Silver alerts are issued for people of all ages who are missing but not presumed to be in danger.