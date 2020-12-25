Police looking for driver involved in Plainfield crash

Officers say that given the amount of damage to the car, it is believed the man driving it will need medical attention.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A man involved in a crash is being sought by police for possible medical attention.

Police say early on Christmas morning, an officer saw a four door silver Mercury Milan driving south on Norwich Road with its lights off and did not have a rear registration plate. The car also had heavy damage to the front passenger side.

The officer pulled the car over in a McDonald's parking lot. When the officer got out of the car, the driver accelerated through the drive through and towards Norwich Road with his lights off. The driver was identified as a White man.

The suspect drove south on Norwich Road . The officer got back into his car and drove south with no sight of the car, which is believed to have passed a tractor trailer truck.

The suspect's car was found a couple miles south in the area of 1099 Norwich road, with no one inside and heavily damaged. Police say the car appeared to lose control driving off the south side shoulder and into the front of the yard where it stopped.

A K-9 from the New London Police Department arrived and tried to track the driver. Police say the dog was unsuccessful due to the heavy wins and rains from the storm. Police continued to search the area but could not find the driver.