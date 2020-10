Police say the two people have been missing since Wednesday.

NORWICH, Conn — Police are looking for a mother and her 10-month-old baby Friday evening.

In a Facebook post, Norwich Police said are looking for 32-year-old Kyley Chornoby and 10-month-old Kayden Chornoby.

Both people have been missing since Wednesday, September 30.

Police believe Kyley could be driving a grey 2013 GMC Terrain with the Connecticut license plate that reads AY68905.