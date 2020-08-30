Police looking for missing Rhode Island teen girl who may be in Connecticut

Marissa St. Angelo was last seen August 9

Police in Rhode Island have enlisted the help of authorities in Connecticut to assist in the search for a missing teen girl who may have traveled to the state.

Police in East Providence, RI are looking for Marissa St. Angelo. Police posted on their Facebook page, "We've been made aware that she might be in CT. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Marissa, please contact East Providence, RI PD or your local police department."

People can contact the East Providence Police Department at 401-435-7600.

Marissa is missing from Rumford RI. She is 16 yrs old, she is described as being white with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2” tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen on August 9.