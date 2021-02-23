Police looking for missing Waterbury man

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are looking for a missing 23-year-old man Tuesday.
Officers responded to an address on Royal Oak Drive around 10 a.m. on a report of a missing person. The man was identified as Ramon Quinones and was last seen on February 21 around 8 p.m.
Quinones is 6' tall, 220lbs, has hazel eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black "Pizza" print pajama pants.
Police say Quinones is Schizophrenic.
Anyone with information should call Police at 203-574-6941 or (203) 574-6911.