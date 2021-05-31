x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Police searching for New Milford burglary suspect

The suspect allegedly stole the cash and credit cards from a wallet that was left in a vehicle and used them at Walgreens on Federal Road in Danbury.
Credit: New Milford PD

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — Police are seeking the public's help identifying a burglary suspect.

Officials said the incident occurred back on May 31.

The suspect allegedly stole the cash and credit cards from a wallet in a vehicle parked in a beach lot on Candlewood Lake Road South.

New Milford PD says the involved suspect used the victim's credit card at Walgreens on Federal Road in Danbury.

Credit: New Milford PD

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Officer Petersen of the New Milford Police Department at 860-355-3133.

Officer Petersen is looking to identify a suspect in a burglary/larceny from a motor vehicle which occurred on 5/31/2021...

Posted by New Milford Police Department on Monday, June 7, 2021

Related Articles

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM