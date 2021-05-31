Police searching for New Milford burglary suspect

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — Police are seeking the public's help identifying a burglary suspect.
Officials said the incident occurred back on May 31.
The suspect allegedly stole the cash and credit cards from a wallet in a vehicle parked in a beach lot on Candlewood Lake Road South.
New Milford PD says the involved suspect used the victim's credit card at Walgreens on Federal Road in Danbury.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Officer Petersen of the New Milford Police Department at 860-355-3133.
