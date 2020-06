According to officials, Johnny Rodriguez (23) has been charged with murder and carrying a pistol without a permit.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police say a man has turned himself in for a shooting that killed a man last week.

According to officials, Johnny Rodriguez (23) has been charged with murder and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police located 29-year-old Brian Diaz, unresponsive and suffering multiple gun shots wounds in the area of 530 Wethersfield Avenue on May 26.

Diaz was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.