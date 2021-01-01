Police: Man facing charges after setting fire on porch of East Lyme home

Fire officials said a cause and origin investigation determined that 39-year-old James Brown intentionally ignited the fire adjacent to his occupied home.

EAST LYME, Conn. — A man is facing several charges after a fire was set Friday on the porch of an East Lyme home.

According to a release, shortly before 2 a.m. East Lyme PD assisted a resident attempting to put out the fire on Flanders Road.

Flames were extinguished prior to causing damage to the structure, police said.

Fire officials said a cause and origin investigation determined that 39-year-old James Brown intentionally ignited the fire adjacent to his occupied home.

Brown was charged with:

2nd degree Arson

4 counts of Reckless Endangerment

2 Counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor

He was held on a $50,000 bond.