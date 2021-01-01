Police: Man facing charges after setting fire on porch of East Lyme home

EAST LYME, Conn. — A man is facing several charges after a fire was set Friday on the porch of an East Lyme home.
According to a release, shortly before 2 a.m. East Lyme PD assisted a resident attempting to put out the fire on Flanders Road.
Flames were extinguished prior to causing damage to the structure, police said.
Fire officials said a cause and origin investigation determined that 39-year-old James Brown intentionally ignited the fire adjacent to his occupied home.
Brown was charged with:
- 2nd degree Arson
- 4 counts of Reckless Endangerment
- 2 Counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor
He was held on a $50,000 bond.
Brown will appear in New London Superior Court on January 4.