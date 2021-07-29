Police identify man whose body was found in a Naugatuck river

Body was found Tuesday night

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Investigators are planning on releasing more information on the body that was found Tuesday night on a river bank in Naugatuck.

Police at a press conference identified the man as George Fiallos, 30.

Police said Fiallos was known to be out of touch with his family from time to time.

The area where he was found is remote and only used for passive recreation according to police.

Police said Fiallos was last seen on Friday, July 16 in Waterbury.

The Office of the Chief State's Medical Examiner said the cause of death was pending further examination.

Police say a hiker discovered Fiallos body in the area of Platts Mill Road near Radner Avenue.

Police said in a press conference that it is unclear how long Fiallos was in the river or how he ended up there. "The Naugatuck Police continue to handle this incident as a criminal investigation; however, we wish to reassure the community that there are no indications that there is any threat to the public."

The CT State Police Crime Division, Naugatuck Fire Department, and Beacon Falls Fire Department were helping on the scene.

Police said that night it was "too early in the investigation to determine anything criminal."

