Local police departments hold National Night Out with changes due to pandemic

CONNECTICUT, USA — Police departments across the state hosted events for the annual National Night Out, a day promoting police-community partnerships.



Normally, the East Hartford Police Department would host a large event at its headquarters, but this year they changed things up to make sure the event kept going during the pandemic by hosting community block parties across town.



“We’re taking it on the road and spending a few moments at each park in town, traveling to a couple north and a couple of south end parks, bringing national night out to the public and allowing them to come out and visit us in a safe manner, despite the covid pandemic going on right now,” Lt. Joshua Litwin said.



This was one of several events across the state for National Night Out on Tuesday. One town that decided to cancel its event due to a recent increase in COVID-19 positivity rates was Newington.



Meanwhile, the town of Vernon took the night as an opportunity to bring COVID-19 vaccines to the masses while they enjoyed the fun.



“We obviously want to get as many people vaccinated in the community as possible. With Connecticut positivity right now over 3 percent, we’re doing everything we can to be there out in the community and as easy as possible,” said Amy Watt, who runs clinics for the Town of Vernon.



Vernon’s National Night Out included a free vaccine clinic and a host of other community resources.



Last year, the pandemic forced the cancellation of many National Night Out events so locals we spoke with were happy to enjoy the weather and time with the family.