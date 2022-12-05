Video of boy burned in Bridgeport does not show 'children deliberately injuring the other': Police

Investigators reviewed video of the incident that happened on Louisiana Avenue on April 24.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Bridgeport police and fire departments revealed new information Friday on what led up to a young boy in the city suffering severe burns, resulting in a two-week-long stay in the hospital.

Investigators reviewed video of the incident that happened on Louisiana Ave. on April 24 and injured Dominick Krankall.

Four children, ages 6, 7, 8, and 11, were playing in the backyard of the multi-family home. Video shows at least three of the children playing with fire and gasoline, police said.

Nothing in the video portrays any children deliberately injuring the other, according to police.

Both of the injured child's parents were home during the incident.

Dominick was ultimately injured by the fire and was treated at the hospital and later released.

As his recovery continues, FOX61 sat down with Dominick in May to talk about that day.

He told FOX61 he had no idea what was coming his way when it happened.

“When they lit me on fire, that was scary,” said Dominick. “He poured gasoline on a ball, picked it up, and then threw it like a firecracker.”

He thought to stop, drop and roll to put the fire out.

“If he didn’t roll and put the fire out, it could have been horrible,” The boy’s mom, Maria Rua said.

When Dominick was asked how he gets through the triggers, like smelling gasoline and seeing a flame, he said: “I tell daddy to take it away”.

A GoFundMe was started in support of Dominick, with hopes of raising $50,000. The fundraiser garnered global attention and raised nearly $600,000.

Dominick shared advice for other kids dealing with a tough time: “Be strong. Because if they be strong, they won’t feel pain.”

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

