Police: New Haven man accidentally shot friend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police have charged a New Haven man after they said he accidentally shot his friend, Tuesday afternoon.

Capt. Anthony Duff said police were called to the Hill neighborhood for a report of a man shot in a parking lot on Ella Grasso Boulevard at Printers Lane around 3:21 p.m.

Emergency crews said the 21-year-old Hamden man had been shot in the thigh. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said Kanaji Jones, 19, of New Haven, and the victim had been in a car prior to the shooting. Police held Jones without incident and held the vehicle as a crime scene.

Nearby, police found the handgun used in the shooting. "Detectives believe passenger Jones accidentally shot the vehicle operator as Jones handled the firearm. After further investigation, officers arrested Jones and transferred him to the NHPD Union Avenue Detention Center."

Jones was arraigned in New Haven Superior Court and held on $250,000 bond and charged with: