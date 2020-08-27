Police investigating after shots fired on Prospect Street in Vernon, at least one person injured

Vernon PD tells us they believe they have identified a suspect, but have not located a weapon. At least one person has sustained minor injuries.

VERNON, Conn — State and local police are in the area of Prospect Street Thursday afternoon after shots were fired.

FOX61's Matt Caron is on scene and reports Maple Street School is in lockdown, as the investigation centers around an apartment home next to the building.

Vernon PD tells FOX61 they believe they have identified a suspect, but a weapon was not located.

At least one person has sustained minor injuries, according to officials.

Police have secured the scene.

BREAKING: Active shooter investigation in Vernon at Prospect & Maple. Police believe they have identified gunman but have not located a weapon. Investigation centers around an apartment home next to the Maple Street School. They are in lockdown. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/MxqGQHJk4w — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) August 27, 2020

No further details regarding the incident have been released at this time.

Matt Caron says he was told to get behind something sturdy and officers were crouched down at one point.

This is an active scene and developing story.