Police investigating a shooting at Motel 6 in Vernon

An active scene in Vernon as police investigate a shooting.

VERNON, Conn. — Police are on scene at a Motel 6 in Vernon investigating a shooting. One man was taken to an area hospital.

Sergeant Marra says that it is an active scene on Hartford Turnpike.

The incident took place Sunday afternoon. Police have one suspect in custody.

Police expect to have additional information released this evening.

FOX61 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story.

