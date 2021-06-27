x
Police investigating a shooting at Motel 6 in Vernon

An active scene in Vernon as police investigate a shooting.
Credit: FOX61 News

VERNON, Conn. — Police are on scene at a Motel 6 in Vernon investigating a shooting. One man was taken to an area hospital.

Sergeant Marra says that it is an active scene on Hartford Turnpike.

Credit: FOX61 News

The incident took place Sunday afternoon. Police have one suspect in custody.

Police expect to have additional information released this evening.

FOX61 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story.

