Police plan an update on fire that destroyed historic baseball factory in Rockville

VERNON, Conn. — Police and fire investigators plan on releasing photos Tuesday in their investigation of a fire that destroyed an historic mill last December and are seeking the public's help.
The building erupted into flames around 2 a.m. December 12, 2022. Cold temperatures created dangerous conditions for crews. Rockville General Hospital converted its cafeteria into a warming center for exhausted firefighters from as far away as Wethersfield and Avon.
Authorities will conduct a briefing on the fire at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Vernon Police Headquarters.
They will release photos and video of a vehicle believed to be involved are seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and its occupants.
