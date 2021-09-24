Firearm incident in Hartford leads to heavy police presence near Park Road in West Hartford: officials

The incident began with a call involving a firearm in the area of Farmington Avenue, police told FOX61.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — At least two people are in police custody Friday after an incident that began in Hartford ended with a heavy police presence near Park Road in West Hartford.

The incident began around 3:15 p.m. with a call involving a firearm in the area of Farmington Avenue, police told FOX61.

The suspect got on Interstate 84 westbound to evade officers and ended up in West Hartford, according to officials.

At one point during the pursuit, the vehicle drove on the shoulder of the exit 43 ramp and occupants fled the vehicle.

West Hartford Police assisted Hartford officers in locating and detaining two suspects from the vehicle.

Injuries were not reported.

This is a developing story.

