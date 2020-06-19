Senators Blumenthal, Murphy co-sponsor extensive police reform legislation

They say the legislation is aimed at changing police culture and holding officers accountable

HARTFORD, Conn — Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Chris Murphy have recently co-sponsored police reform legislation in the senate.

They said the legislation if passed, would revamp police training, offer new methods for screening prospective officers, eliminate chokeholds as a practice, and impose accountability to officers who break the law.

Sens. Blumenthal and Murphy say that the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 would be the "first-ever bold, comprehensive approach" to hold police accountable and change the culture of law enforcement. Another goal is to build trust between law enforcement and communities.

The full text of the legislation is available here and a fact sheet on the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 is available here.

The call for police reforms has grown following the death of George Floyd. Floyd was captured on camera laying face down on the pavement, handcuffed, while Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee against Floyd's neck. The footage showed Floyd repeatedly saying he couldn't breathe, but Chauvin did not relent. Floyd was later pronounced dead.

A couple weeks later, two officers were charged in Atlanta in connection to the death of Rayshard Brooks.

Atlanta officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan responded to a DUI call at the Wendy's off University Avenue where Brooks was asleep in the drive-thru line on June 12. After Rolfe and officer Brosnan began the DUI investigation, a violent struggle ensued.

Prosecutors spent days reviewing bodycam, dashcam, and surveillance video from the Wendy's, Howard said.

It ended with Rolfe shooting Brooks twice in the back as he was running away with the officer's taser, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Less than 24 hours after the incident, the department fired Rolfe and put Brosnan on administrative duty.

Since then, Rolfe has been charged with felony murder and assault charges, and Brosnan also faces assault and violation of oath of office charges.