Police release new details in fatal domestic dispute in New Haven

Police now said this shooting wasn’t an attempted murder-suicide, rather a family member of the woman was protecting her from Christopher Garvin.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — New Haven police are providing new details about the shooting Sunday that ended with one man being shot dead and a woman critically injured.

"This is a tragedy. This is a terrible incident. She came to us. We did everything possible to help her,” said New Haven Police Chief, Karl Jacobson.

“We believe that Mr. Garvin attempted to harm the female victim and the female victim’s family member defended her and shot Mr. Garvin,” said Jacobson.

But before the 9-1-1 call came in about shots fired at the Shelton Avenue home, police said it was Garvin who came to the police station first to try and derail the woman’s potential complaint.

“Prior to her arrival, Mr. Garvin had come to the police department to kind of discredit her complaint to say that she was going to claim that he stole something for her, but he didn’t really do it,” said Jacobson.

Soon after, police said the woman came into the station to file a domestic dispute complaint against Garvin. Establishing a safety plan, police said they stayed with the woman at her home until around 2 a.m. when they got a call for a possible home invasion in the 400 block of Shelton Avenue just 30 minutes before they were called back to her home.

“When they arrived, they found two bodies who was Mr. Garvin and the female victim,” said Jacobson.

Now, domestic violence agencies like Hope Family Justice Center and other agencies are coming together for the victim’s family.

“Multiple family members have been contacted today by multiple community providers. We are all collaborating together to create services and care,” said Paola Serrechia with Hope Family Justice Center.

According to court records, Garvin had two pending charges breach of peace and assault in the third degree, after being arrested for a fight at a store last March. As for the woman, she remains in the hospital in critical condition.

