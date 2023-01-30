Police rescue two dogs on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport

The dogs will be taken to Bridgeport Animal Control until their owner can be identified or contacted.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two dogs running along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Exit 26 in Bridgeport were rescued by Connecticut State Police on Monday after troopers received multiple calls.

At around 2:21 p.m., state police said they received a report of two dogs walking along the shoulder of the highway.

Responding troopers located the animals in the median after crossing multiple lanes of traffic, officials said.

The dogs were transported to Troop G and will be taken to Bridgeport Animal Control until their owner can be identified or contacted.

On Monday, 01/30/2023, at approximately 2:21 PM, Connecticut State Police Troop G received reports of two canines... Posted by Connecticut State Police on Monday, January 30, 2023

Connecticut police posted a statement on their Facebook thanking those who alerted the troopers of the dogs on the highway. They called the incident a "potentially hazardous situation" for both the dogs and the drivers.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.