Police respond to an attempt of assault to a woman in Hamden

An investigation led to an arrest

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 30-year-old woman and Hamden resident was walking on Armory Street around 12:30 pm on Thursday when a man approached her, trying to engage in small talk.

According to the official report, the man grabbed the victim from behind, picked her up, and pushed her into nearby bushes. She immediately screamed, making the aggressor leave the scene in his vehicle

Police identified the man as 30-year-old Ricky Bynum from Hamden. After an investigation, he was arrested at his residence at 22 Newbury Street.

Bynum has been charged with Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree and Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree. He is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on January 19, 2021.