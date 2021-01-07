Police respond to apartment complex in Middletown

Police say SWAT has been called to Quail Run Village. Further information couldn't be released by officers.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police have responded to Quail Run Village on Cynthia Lane Thursday.

Middletown police could not release details of why they have responded to the apartment complex but did say SWAT has also been called to the scene.

Neighbors told FOX61 that some residents have been asked to leave their buildings. Neighbors added this is not the first time this type of incident has happened at the apartment complex.

