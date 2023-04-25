Police respond to goat and pony on I-291 in South Windsor

The reports indicated they were seen walking along the ramp of Exit 4.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Police and animal control responded to I-291 after reports of a goat and pony on the loose near South Windsor, according to police.

At around 2:38 p.m., Troop H responded to the area of I-291 near Exit 4 off-ramp in South Windsor for reports of a goat and pony walking on the ramp.

South Windsor police and the South Windsor Animal Control Officer also responded to the ramp.

The owner of the animals was contacted and responded to their location.

Additional information is not yet known. Check back for updates.

