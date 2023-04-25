x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police respond to goat and pony on I-291 in South Windsor

The reports indicated they were seen walking along the ramp of Exit 4.
Credit: FOX61

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Police and animal control responded to I-291 after reports of a goat and pony on the loose near South Windsor, according to police. 

At around 2:38 p.m., Troop H responded to the area of I-291 near Exit 4 off-ramp in South Windsor for reports of a goat and pony walking on the ramp.

South Windsor police and the South Windsor Animal Control Officer also responded to the ramp. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The owner of the animals was contacted and responded to their location. 

Additional information is not yet known. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com


----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Pan-American restaurant with community focus opens in Hartford

Before You Leave, Check This Out