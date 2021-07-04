Police respond Westfarms Mall for active investigation

Multiple cruisers and officers were seen outside the mall Wednesday night.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have responded to Westfarms Mall Wednesday night for an active investigation.

It is unclear what exactly officers are investigating but from pictures provided by a viewer, there seems to be a large number of officers at the mall.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. The Farmington Police Department is helping with the investigation. It is unknown when officers will clear the scene.

Sizable police presence on scene at Westfarms right now. Cop cars are stationed at different entrances around the perimeter of the mall.



West Hartford PD confirms an active investigation and everyone is being asked to avoid the area. Latest details on @FOX61News. pic.twitter.com/ERCBiP0gGF — Angelo Bavaro FOX61 (@angelobav) April 7, 2021

A spokesperson for the Westfarms mall said, "There is an active investigation. Any further questions need to be directed to West Hartford PD."

FOX6 has a crew headed to the scene and working on gathering more information.

This is a developing story.

