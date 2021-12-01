Police say child found wandering around San Deigo apartment complex not missing Vanessa Morales

The toddler that was found by San Diego Sheriff, looks similar to the missing Vanessa who went missing in 2019.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Police say they received a call regarding a toddler found wandering around a basketball court at an apartment complex in San Diego Tuesday.

The image of the child was shared by San Diego's Sheriff asking if anyone knew the toddler's parents to call them. Ansonia Police say the child bears a strong resemblance to missing Vanessa Morales.

The San Diego Sheriff's was called by Ansonia Police, but the child was not Vanessa Morales.

Vanessa has been missing since November 2019. Her father Jose Morales, was charged with the murder of Vanessa's mother Christine Holloway.

We are happy to report @SDSOSanMarcos Deputies have located the family of a toddler who was found wandering in an apartment complex in @sanmarcoscity. Read the news release here: https://t.co/iJ7yJS8jlw. We thank the public and media for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/Np6uFeLU6G — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 12, 2021