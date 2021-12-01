Police say child found wandering around San Deigo apartment complex not missing Vanessa Morales

ANSONIA, Conn. — Police say they received a call regarding a toddler found wandering around a basketball court at an apartment complex in San Diego Tuesday.
The image of the child was shared by San Diego's Sheriff asking if anyone knew the toddler's parents to call them. Ansonia Police say the child bears a strong resemblance to missing Vanessa Morales.
The San Diego Sheriff's was called by Ansonia Police, but the child was not Vanessa Morales.
Vanessa has been missing since November 2019. Her father Jose Morales, was charged with the murder of Vanessa's mother Christine Holloway.
Police and the FBI are still on the lookout for Vanessa's car seat, polka-dotted blanket, and grey backpack. If you think you have seen her you are asked to call the FBI Tip Line at 203-503-5555 or contact Ansonia Police.