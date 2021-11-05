Simsbury police warn of dangers of hoax 911 calls after extensive search for 5-year-old caller

Simsbury police received a call from someone who claimed to be 5-years-old. The caller told police her mother had fallen and was asleep.

SIMSBURY, Conn. — A 911 call in Simsbury sent police on an extensive search for a caller who claimed a woman fell, but the call was later determined to be a hoax. Now, police are reminding parents to talk to their children about knowing what to do and say during an emergency.

Simsbury police said on Thursday, officers received a call from someone who claimed to be 5-years-old. The caller told police her mother had fallen and was asleep. She provided the address to police.

Officers and an ambulance were sent to the address and determined there was no medical emergency there. They stayed on the line with the caller while police were trying to figure out where the caller was located.

Police used technology, checked every home on the street, called police departments in and out of the state and followed up on leads from concerned citizens. However, police determined the call was a hoax.

After this incident, police are telling parents that this is an opportunity to teach young kids the importance of knowing how to dial 911 in case of an emergency.

Police advise kids should also learn their street address, their first and last name, as well as the first and last names of people they live with.

Police also said hoax phone calls could lead to potentially dangerous situations.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Simsbury Police Department at 860-658-3100.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.