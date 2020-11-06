Police searching for evidence in connection to Jennifer Dulos disappearance in Avon

Owner has confirmed they are searching a property on Skyview Drive

AVON, Conn. — The owner of a home on in Avon confirmed that police are searching the property in connection with the Jennifer Dulos disappearance.

The property at 44 Skyview Drive has been the subject of investigation before. Fotis Dulos had done work there in the past.

Numerous official vehicles were outside the home Thursday.

They searched it about a year ago.

On May 24, 2019, Dulos' estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos went missing after dropping her children off at school. Her SUV was found in a New Canaan park. Her body hasn't been found. Dulos denied any role in her disappearance.

Fotis was charged with felony murder, murder, and kidnapping on January 7th. He faced a court-set bond of $6 million. He later posted bond and was ordered on house arrest with limited permissions to leave.

A week later, his release conditions were further restricted after he was seen removing items from a memorial dedicated to Jennifer.

On January 28th, Fotis was due back in court on January 28th on issues related to his $6 million bond. When he did not show up for his hearing, officials went to his Jefferson Crossing home where they found him unresponsive in a garage with the car running.

He was pronounced dead two days later.

Also arrested on January 7th was Michelle Troconis, Fotis' girlfriend at the time of Jennifer's disappearance. She has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and had a court set bond of $2 million.

FOX61 has spoken in the past to the owner of the $3-million mansion with a breathtaking view. Attorney David Ford who bought the home in 2010.

Fotis and Jennifer lived there briefly while their home at 4 Jefferson Crossing was being built. Last month, Ford told FOX61, “When I bought the house, he was renting this house from the previous owner. So when I was moving in he was moving out,” said Ford.

In 2018, a water pipe broke inside David’s home and caused a flood. David hired Fotis’ construction company the ForeGroup to do the demolition. FOX61 obtained this copy of the building permit from Avon. “My caretaker said here’s a guy that builds homes he used to live in the house,” said Ford.

In 2019, police give David a call and ask to look around his property. David said, “No...you are not just going to look around my house what are you going to look around for? They said well this is concerning the missing Jennifer Dulos. I said do whatever you need to do no problem.”\