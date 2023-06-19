Police searching for 80-year-old man in Windsor

Police said that Earl Wright left his home at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday and was recently diagnosed with dementia.

WINDSOR, Conn. — Windsor police are searching for an 80-year-old man who left his home on Sunday.

Police said at 6:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Becker Circle in Windsor on a report of a missing person. Officers began an investigation in an attempt to locate the missing man. He is identified as Earl Wright.

Wright is 80 years old and has recently been diagnosed with dementia. He is described as a Black male, 5’9” and weighing 130 lbs. He has brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a grey zip-up hoodie and jeans.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon with the South Windsor Police Department confirmed that Windsor police got a ping on his phone which put him possibly on their (South Windsor/East bank) side of the river.

Wright left his home on foot at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 18.

Police bloodhounds and drones are being used to search for him.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Mr. Wright is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273.

