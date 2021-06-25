Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect near Rogers Orchards in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Police are warning residents to remain in their homes Friday morning, as they search for a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous.
Connecticut State Police and Wolcott PD took to Facebook to report a large police presence in the vicinity of the Sunnymount Salesroom at Rogers Orchards in Southington, located on the Meriden-Waterbury turnpike.
Officials provided a vague description of the suspect:
- 31-year-old, light skinned Hispanic male
- Approximately 5’8”
- 180 pounds
- Believed to have dark facial hair, possibly a beard.
Police say the public should NOT APPROACH the suspect if seen.
Anyone with information should call 911.
