Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect near Rogers Orchards in Southington

According to officials, the suspect is described as a 31-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5’8” and 180 pounds. He is believed to have dark facial hair.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Police are warning residents to remain in their homes Friday morning, as they search for a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous.

Connecticut State Police and Wolcott PD took to Facebook to report a large police presence in the vicinity of the Sunnymount Salesroom at Rogers Orchards in Southington, located on the Meriden-Waterbury turnpike.

Officials provided a vague description of the suspect:

31-year-old, light skinned Hispanic male

Approximately 5’8”

180 pounds

Believed to have dark facial hair, possibly a beard.

Police say the public should NOT APPROACH the suspect if seen.

Anyone with information should call 911.

