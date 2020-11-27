Police searching for missing 15-year-old Waterbury girl

Dius Rosario was last seen shortly before 5 a.m. running west on West Main Street towards Thomaston Avenue, according to police.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Officials are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who left her West Main Street home Friday morning after what police say was a 'disagreement with a family member.'

She's been identified as Dius Rosario.

Dius was last seen shortly before 5 a.m. running west on West Main Street towards Thomaston Avenue, according to police.

Officials say they conducted an extensive search throughout the surrounding neighborhoods and other locations she may have gone to but were unsuccessful at locating her or developing additional leads.

Dius is described as a 5-foot-5 White/ Hispanic female, weighing 130 pounds with dark brown hair that has green tips.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a clear backpack.