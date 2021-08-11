Police searching for missing deaf man from Hartford

He is known to frequent the area of Hartford Hospital and the Eye Opener Comic Store located at 15 Center Street in Newington.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 18-year-old man who is deaf and mute.

According to officers, Fredrick Bohlen was reported missing on Wednesday. He is 6'2" Black man with brown hair and eyes.

He is known to frequent the area of Hartford Hospital and the Eye Opener Comic Store located at 15 Center Street in Newington. Police say he was last wearing a yellow long sleeve shirt, black jacket, and pants.

Bohlen is deaf and using sign language to communicate. Police say though he being missing does not appear to have any criminal element, it is "out of the ordinary."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 860-757-4236 or 860-757-4466.

