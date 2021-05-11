Police searching for missing South Windsor woman

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Officials are looking for a woman who has been missing since Monday.
South Windsor PD took to Facebook asking for the public's help locating a Jessica Edwards.
Her family told officers she was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday.
Edwards is approximately 5'3' and 150 pounds.
According to police, she left her home with an unknown person and called out of her clinical training at Hartford Hospital yesterday.
Anyone who has seen Jessica or with any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact South Windsor PD at 860-644-2551.
