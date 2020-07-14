Police searching for missing East Haven mom last seen two weeks ago

27-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman Popoco has not been seen or heard from since July 1. She is a 5’2” Hispanic female with black hair and dark brown eyes.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for a missing mother.

According to a release, 27-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman Popoco has not been seen or heard from since July 1.

East Haven PD said an initial missing person report was filed on July 3 by Popoco's father, sister, and husband.

The family reported that she went missing on the night of June 30, or the early morning hours of July 1, 2020.

According to her husband, he received a phone call from their 7-year-old daughter while he was at work telling him that her mother was not home when she woke up.

Upon his arrival, he found their daughter at the St. Andrews Avenue home alone and confirmed Popoco was missing.

He reported to the police that most of her personal belongings were left behind.

The investigation is being treated as suspicious and foul play is believed to be a factor, officials said in a release.

PLEASE RETWEET! If you have any information, as to this woman's whereabouts, please reach out to @EastHavenPolice. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/SyfFURM7Iz — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) July 14, 2020

East Haven Police Investigative Services Division along with the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, the FBI and the New Haven States Attorney’s Office are working closely together in an effort to locate Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoco.

Popoco is a 5’2” Hispanic female with black hair and dark brown eyes.

A description of what she was last wearing was unavailable.