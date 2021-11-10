Police searching for multiple suspects who filled shopping carts, fled Oxford grocery store without paying

The group loaded the groceries into two awaiting vehicles parked in the fire lane, police said.

OXFORD, Conn. — Police are searching for multiple suspects involved a larceny that occurred at a grocery store on Tuesday morning.

The Oxford Residents Trooper's officer responded to Market 32 in the Quarry Walk Plaza on Oxford Road around 6:45 a.m. for reports that a group of individuals had just committed a larceny at the store and fled the area.

A short time earlier, store personnel saw several people filling multiple shopping carts. Their behavior raised alarm to the employees, police said.

The suspects subsequently left the store without paying for the items. They loaded the groceries into two awaiting vehicles parked in the fire lane, according to police.

The identities of the individuals are unknown at this time. It is believed their getaway vehicles were stolen.

Officials noted that a video capturing the incident is circulating on social media, and they are also working to obtain additional surveillance camera footage in an effort to identify the people involved.

The public is reminded that when observing a crime in progress, they should contact 911 immediately.

"A 911 call was never placed and the call came in through the routine phone line at the Oxford Resident Trooper’s Office approximately 10-minutes after the crime had already occurred," Resident Sergeant John Acampora wrote in a release.

He added that if 911 been contacted sooner, police personnel would have been able to attempt to intercept those involved.

The investigation into the larceny remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information that could aid in identifying those involved, please call the Oxford Resident Trooper’s Office at (203) 888-4353 and reference case number 2100460035.

