x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

State police seek help to ID suspects in Tolland robbery

The two suspects stole cigarette cartons and assaulted the store attendant
Credit: FOX61

TOLLAND, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects who robbed a Mobile Gas Station in Tolland on Thursday.

The robbery occurred at 56 Merrow Road, and the investigation is on-going. All suspects were caught on surveillance.

Police said the investigation revealed an unknown black female, Suspect No. 1, entered the store and began stealing cigarette cartons. 

Credit: Connecticut State Police

When confronted by the store attendant, police said an unknown black male, Suspect  No. 2, entered the store and began to assault and restrain the attendant.

Both suspects then fled in a 2008 blue Honda Civic bearing CT registration AX16066.

Credit: Connecticut State Police

The Honda was driven by Suspect  No. 3, an unknown male.

The Honda was later confirmed stolen out of Farmington as of August 9. 

Credit: Connecticut State Police

Police ask that anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kyle Gorra at (860)896-3238.

Related Articles

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

 