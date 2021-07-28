Police ask for public's help during investigation of shooting related to road rage incident

The suspect vehicle is a blue Honda Odyssey from the early 2000s with fully tinted windows and a black front bumper.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting they say is related to a possible road rage incident.

On Wednesday, July 21 at approximately 3 p.m. officials said there was a shooting on I-95 northbound in Bridgeport near Exit 28.

The suspect vehicle is a blue Honda Odyssey from the early 2000s with fully tinted windows and a black front bumper.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information contacts Troop G, Trooper Khariton at 203-696-2500.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.