Man charged in West Haven drug bust; police seize heroin, kilo of fentanyl, $5,000 in cash

Police said German Martinez had a false driver's license, Social Security Card and numerous credit cards in his possession.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — After a drug-deal was busted, police charged a man they say is undocumented and had a false-ID in his possession.

West Haven Police arrived in the parking lot of a Walmart on Saw Mill Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The officers detained two individuals who were inside a rented Toyota Rav 4, where they found Heroin, approximately one kilogram (1000 grams) of Fentanyl and with $5,000 in cash.

The operator of the vehicle, initially identified as Carlos Matos-Nieves, was arrested and charged.

However, despite having a Florida driver's license, Social Security Card and numerous credit cards in that name, officials discovered his true identity is German Martinez of Passaic, New Jersey.

Martinez was found to be in the United States illegally and has a lengthy criminal record in Arizona. Martinez was charged with the following:

Forgery in the First Degree and Criminal Impersonation

Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 Counts)

Possession of an Ounce or More of Heroin with Intent to Sell

Possession of a Narcotic Substance with Intent to Sell

