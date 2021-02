Connecticut State Police say Western District Major Crimes Squad was called to the scene.

STRATFORD, Conn. — An officer-involved shooting in Stratford Friday night closed part of Route 15.

Connecticut State Police say Western District Major Crimes Squad was called to respond to an officer-involved shooting.

Due to the shooting, Route 15 northbound at Exit 53 is closed. Anyone traveling in or around the area is asked to use alternate routes.

CT State Police say Stratford Police will provide initial reports of the shooting.