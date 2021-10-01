Police investigating 'sudden death' in Hamden

A 26-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed no signs of foul play, officials said.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating what they are calling a sudden death Friday.

Officers and firefighters responded to the report at the US-1 Petrol gas station on Dixwell Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

A 26-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed no signs of foul play, officials said.

Hamden PD has not yet identified the victim.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-230-4066.

