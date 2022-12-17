Derby hit-and-run victim remains in critical condition, police make progress in finding suspect

The unidentified victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Saturday morning, police said.

DERBY, Conn. — A pedestrian remains hospitalized in critical condition as Derby police are working to find the driver who struck him and drove off earlier this week.

Police were called to Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car. The vehicle drove away from the scene.

The unidentified victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Saturday morning, police said.

Police seized the driver's car and identified the 19-year-old driver. Police expect to use search and arrest warrants in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Derby Police Department at (203) 735-7811.

