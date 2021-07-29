Police to release information on Naugatuck body

Body was found Tuesday night

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Investigators are planning on releasing more information on the body that was found Tuesday night on a river bank in Naugatuck.

A press conference is scheduled for 3pm Thursday.

Police say a hiker discovered what they believe was a human body in the area of Platts Mill Road near Radner Avenue.

The CT State Police Crime Division, Naugatuck Fire Department, and Beacon Falls Fire Department were helping on the scene.

Police said that night it was "too early in the investigation to determine anything criminal."

