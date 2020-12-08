Police union asks judge to toss parts of police reform law

The union announced the move Wednesday, saying it filed for an injunction that would force state officials to comply with the contract.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut State Police Union is asking a federal judge to declare parts of the state’s new police accountability law unconstitutional.

The union says sections pertaining to the public disclosure of troopers’ personnel files and internal affairs investigations violates records law exemptions in the troopers' contract. The union announced the move Wednesday, saying it filed for an injunction that would force state officials to comply with the contract.

Attorney General William Tong's office says it is reviewing the filing and will respond in court. Also Wednesday, troopers began voting on whether to express no confidence in Gov. Ned Lamont and state police leaders.

On July 31, Governor Lamont signed into law House Bill 6004, An Act Concerning Police Accountability. The bill enforces and mandates implicit bias training, a requirement for body and dash cams, will prohibit the use of military equipment, ban chokeholds, require officer bystander intervention, and mandate mental health assessments.

The bill itself stirred controversy particularly from law enforcement, with many saying the bill was rushed and strips away too much protection for police officers.

The ACLU supports the bill, saying citizens in a democracy should know what the government is doing and discussed the consequences of shielding police disciplinary records.

