Police warn against fake social media marketplace sales after robberies in Hamden

The two robberies occurred on Giles Street and Helen Street earlier this week

HAMDEN, Conn. — The Hamden Police Department is investigating after two social media marketplace sales turned into armed robberies at gunpoint.

On July 11 and 12, two robberies occurred on Giles Street and Helen Street in the afternoon or evening hours, police said.

The victims were supposed to meet someone who posted fraudulent car ads on various social media sites.

The police, who didn't provide details on the robberies, reminded the community to take caution when buying or selling on online marketplaces.

They provided the following tips:

Some seller profiles or listings on social media may be fraudulent.

Always meet in a well-lit public place with security cameras

Do not meet alone, take someone with you.

Do not carry large amounts of cash or valuables.

If you sense trouble, leave immediately.

Your personal safety comes first, items can be replaced.

The Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the robberies.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.

