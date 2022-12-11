East Windsor Police warn citizens after men attempt to scam $25k from senior citizen

Two men posed as town workers and entered a resident's home claiming needed a new foundation and charging her $25k.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor.

East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page.

The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into her home. The men said she needed her foundation replaced and that it would cost $25,000. When she told them she did not have the money, they offered to do it for $10,000.

The men eventually left and the woman contacted the police.

The men were said to be driving a black pick-up truck.

**SCAM ALERT** Yesterday, a senior citizen reported two males knocked on her door and she allowed them into her... Posted by East Windsor, CT Police Department on Sunday, December 11, 2022

Police warned community members not to let anyone into their homes unsolicited.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.